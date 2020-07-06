RuPaul Deletes Social Media Accounts After Laying Low Since March

WENN

The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star has suddenly wiped clean his social media accounts after keeping a low profile on the internet since the beginning of lockdown in March this year.

Drag superstar RuPaul Charles wiped his social media or hid his social media accounts from view on Thursday (02Jul20).

The star’s 4.2 million Instagram followers were left bemused after all past posts on his official page disappeared, while his Twitter account, with 1 million followers, disappeared completely.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star was not a prolific social media user, but had used the internet to update fans, and was followed on Instagram by stars including Ariana Grande and Lena Dunham.

A three-month social media hiatus starting in March that skipped both the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests that have prompted furious online activity from several stars had already spooked his admirers, with one Twitter fan account writing after the deletion, “There has been no official statement to justify these measures.”

“Drag Race” alumni Kameron Michaels has also blanked his Instagram and Twitter accounts – seemingly simultaneously – prompting speculation the pair may be planning a joint social media promotion.