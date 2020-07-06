Rihanna Ditches Ninth Album for Skincare Business Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WENN

– Rihanna is shifting her priorities amid the coronavirus pandemic that has greatly affected show business, including music industry. Seeing that the situation right now is not ideal to release a new album, the Barbadian songstress has reportedly decided to shelve plans for her ninth album to focus on her skincare business instead.

Reporting Rihanna’s alleged goal is The Sun (via Daily Mail). According to the British publication, its sources say, “Rihanna’s ninth album is on hold indefinitely. She wants to make her millions with beauty and is planning a new skincare line to go alongside her Fenty Cosmetics range.”

“Her lingerie range has gone down so well too that she feels she needs to strike while the iron’s hot,” the so-called insiders go on explaining. “Whenever she drops pics of her modelling the gear, sales go up.”

“Fans hopes for [a ninth album] will be kept on hold while Rihanna builds her beauty empire as she plots to become the next beauty billionaire,” the insiders further reason. “She’s realised there is more money in the beauty game than music as record sales die down and live touring faces big competition.”

The news outlet additionally claims that the “Umbrella” hitmaker, who is now based in England, has trademarked a new line called Buff Ryder to achieve her goal.

Reps for Rihanna have not responded to request for comment on the report.

Rihanna’s fans have been long waiting for her new album since she last released her eighth studio album “Anti” in 2016, often going to her Instagram posts to troll her about it. In 2018, she announced that she would release a new album by the end of 2019, but that didn’t happen.

The 32-year-old singer later hinted in December 2019 that she had been working on her new album. In March of this year, she surprise released “Believe It” with PARTYNEXTDOOR, marking her first new music since 2017, but her fans still wanted more.