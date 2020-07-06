Rickey Smiley Reveals His Youngest Daughter Has Been Hospitalized After Being Shot Over The Weekend

Prayers Up: Roommates, we are asking that you send your thoughts and prayers to Rickey Smiley and his family, as he has just revealed that his youngest daughter was shot over the weekend.

While speaking on his morning show, Rickey sadly speaks about his daughter being hospitalized after being shot three times while getting food from a Whataburger in Houston. Apparently, she was shot three times, and is awaiting surgery.

Rickey says that while it was difficult for him to continue on and do his show this morning, he is grateful that his daughter is still here with him, as some parents are not so lucky.

“She’s scared because I can’t get to her,” he says as he has to fly to Houston to get to his daughter. “There are some criminals in our communities that we need to do something about. Not just my daughter, but there are some kids who didn’t make it. That 8-year-old didn’t make it. I’m okay with my daughter, she’s gonna be fine.”

Please keep Rickey and his family in your prayers, Roomies, and we will keep you updated.