Rickey Smiley Gives Update on Daughter Who Was Shot Three Times in Houston

Aaryn Smiley was one of the victims who were caught in a crossfire at 6898 South Freeway in Houston on Sunday night, July 5, when she was trying to get some burgers.

Over the Fourth of July weekend when people across the nation were celebrating, Rickey Smiley‘s family was struck with a tragedy. The radio host revealed on his show on Monday, July 6 that his daughter, Aaryn, got hurt after she was unintentionally caught in a crossfire when she tried to get some burgers in Houston.

According to Rickey, Aaryn was shot three times during the incident. “I wasn’t even going to say anything about this. I’ve been dealing with this all morning, sitting up here with butterflies in my stomach trying to do the show. My youngest daughter was shot last night,” he said. “She’s in the hospital right now… I’m just so angry.”

He went on recalling, “I go to bed around 8:30 or 9 o’clock, and I woke up to text messages. The fact that she’s laying up in the hospital and probably going to have to go into surgery… She’s just crying, she’s scared, I can’t get to her and I just hate it.”

Later on, in a video he posted after the show, Rickey couldn’t contain his emotion anymore as he broke down in tears while packing to go to Houston. “Daughter in surgery, can’t even get to her, I don’t know what to do,” he said. “We got to stop gun violence, parents shouldn’t have to go through this. My daughter ain’t in no gang, she didn’t do nothing wrong, she ain’t bother nobody.”

Fortunately, the surgery went well. “My daughter made it out of her operation. She’s doing great!! Thank you for your prayers!!!” he said on Instagram.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that the incident happened at 6898 South Freeway in Houston on Sunday night, saying the victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

Investigations are currently ongoing.