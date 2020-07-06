Red Sox to open 60-game season at Fenway Park vs. Orioles

The Red Sox will open the abbreviated 2020 season on Friday, July , at Fenway Park against Baltimore, the start of a three-game series and 60-game sprint that Major League Baseball announced in a made-for-TV schedule special on Monday night.

Thirteen of Boston’s first 23 games are against their traditional AL East rivals, Tampa Bay and the Yankees. Among the intrigue from the release is how much they’ll be spending in a New York state of mind. Seven of their 10 season meetings with the Yankees are in the Bronx — New York’s only visit to Fenway this season is Sept. 18-20, in the third-to-last series of the season — and their dueling two-game series hosting and traveling to the Mets immediately follow the opening three-game set against the Orioles.

The Red Sox visit New York for three games on July 31-Aug. 2, then for four games Aug. 14-17. They will also have to make multiple trips to Florida, currently a coronavirus hotspot, visiting the Rays from Aug. 4-5 and Sept. 10-13, the latter followed by three games against the Marlins in Miami from Sept. 14-16.

Along with one three-game series in Toronto, a four-game series in Baltimore, the Red Sox play a season-closing three-game set in Atlanta and play two games in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

To cut down on travel, each team will play a region-based 60-game slate featuring 40 divisional games and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographical division. For the Red Sox, that will be 40 against their AL East foes, and 20 against the NL East.

Nate Eovaldi is shaping up to get the start on Opening Day for the Red Sox.