Rapper Plies’ Car Getting Shot During Violent Fourth of July Weekend in Atlanta

While the ‘Shawty’ rapper escaped injuries, four people died, including an 8-year-old girl, in multiple shootings that happened overnight Saturday into Sunday evening.

Rapper Plies barely dodged the bullets during a shooting in Atlanta on early Sunday morning, July 5. His car was reportedly hit with bullets when gunfire broke out on Edgewood Avenue in Southeast Atlanta.

Luckily, the Florida-born star, whose real name is Algernod Lanier Washington, was not hit and escaped injuries. However, his car was not that lucky. In a picture which has circulated online, the red vehicle was badly damaged with bullet holes in it.

According to local news outlets, the shooting broke out on the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue after two men fought over a girl. Police said the investigation showed the shooting victim had confronted another man who was talking to his girlfriend. Several people tried to pull the gun from the shooter and it went off hitting the victim in the arm. The victim was taken to Grady Hospital but he’s reportedly in stable condition.

The incident was only one of several shootings that happened during violent Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta. On Saturday evening, July 4, an 8-year-old girl was killed after someone opened fire into a car off University Avenue. It happened near the same location as the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta Police in June.

A short time later at around 11:30 P.M., shots rang out on the 1500 block of Hardee Street in Northeast Atlanta. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman had both been shot, but neither refused to cooperate with the authorities.

The cops believe the shooting appeared to be caused when the victims confronted a group of people shooting fireworks outside their home. At some point, shots were fired and hit both victims. Both were taken to Grady Hospital.

Around 15 minutes later, police responded to a report of shooting on the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue in Southeast Atlanta. Based on preliminary investigation, someone drove by and fired multiple times at a group of people who were standing around on the street. Five people were injured and taken to local hospitals due to the incident.

Another shooting incident took place around 01:00 A.M. on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue. It happened after a car hit a person and a fight broke out. 14 people were shot during the scuffle, with two of having been pronounced dead. The other 12 were said to be in stable condition.

Another person was shot in the leg near the intersection of Etheridge Drive and 7th Street in Northeast Atlanta. The victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center South, but refused to talk to police about the incident.