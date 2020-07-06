Pusha T Takes Aim at Drake in Track Left Off Pop Smoke’s Album

WENN/Instagram

Pusha T’s song reportedly isn’t the only one that was left off ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ as Steven Victor reveals that Young Thug and Gunna are actually supposed to be featured on the album.

Pop Smoke‘s posthumous album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” earned rave comments from fans. The album features the likes of Tyga, Karol G, Quavo and Roddy Ricch among others, and apparently, Pusha T was supposed to make appearance on the album as well.

According to a report by Hip-Hop Lately, the “If You Know You Know” rapper was planned to be featured on the set with a track called “Paranoid”. The site also presented a video on YouTube which it claimed to be the leaked song as well as lyrics to the song that were published on Genius.

In “Paranoid”, it appeared that Pusha was firing shots at his longtime enemy Drake, dissing Mississauga, the neighbouring city to Drake’s hometown of Toronto. “I might even buy a home out in Mississauga/ On my walls, half scrawls of Tshabalala’s/ Many doors, that are sprawled, they my il nana’s,” so he rapped. “Make a call, she gon’ crawl, Bad Gyal Patra/ I’m involved then absolved, I am Godfather, hush.”

Pusha T’s song reportedly wasn’t the only one that was left off “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”. According to Pop’s label Victor Victor Worldwide, Steven Victor, though, Young Thug and Gunna were actually supposed to be featured on the album. However, their tracks weren’t included in the album due to a glitch.

“Why’d y’all take off thug. I always said I wanted to hear both of them on a track. rip wooski,” a fan said in an Instagram comments. In response to it, Steve replied, “glitch will be on ASAP.”

“The Album” successfully made fans emotional despite the cover. “Me listening to Pop Smoke realizing that this is it, they killed another legend, and we’ll never get a chance to see him perform these songs,” a fan mourned over the rising rapper who was shot to death in February.

Another fan added, “Popsmoke’s album has me vibing and emotional at the same time.” Someone also tweeted, “Pop smoke this album would have put you on top. You were just getting the clout u deserved. Gone too soon we love and miss you woo,” with one other admitting to “crying & vibin at the same time” while listening to the album.