Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Won’t Cross the Border for Washington Summit

TORONTO — He sent his regrets.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Monday he won’t attend a meeting in Washington this week with President Donald Trump and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico. The meeting was meant to celebrate the official start of the new trade deal between the three countries — the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (U.S.M.C.A.).

Mr. Trudeau’s reason for not attending? Scheduling conflicts, he said.

He has virtual cabinet meetings and a “long-planned” session in Parliament on Wednesday, when the Washington summit is scheduled to begin.

That Mr. Trudeau would choose not to fly to Washington to celebrate what many consider one of his most important accomplishments to date — securing the pact with his country’s biggest, and in recent times, most temperamental, trading partner — was striking.

He and his team spent more than a year feverishly working on closing the deal, often dropping everything to rush to Washington. But the pressure evaporated in November 2018, when it was officially signed.