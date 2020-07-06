President Trump tweets support of Redskins, Indians names

Amid speculation that the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians could soon change their names, President Donald Trump tweeted his backing of those franchise monikers on Monday.

Last Thursday, FedEx, which sponsors Washington’s football stadium, announced that it formally requested that the Redskins change their name. Meanwhile, long-time Indians reporter Terry Pluto told Cleveland sports radio station 92.3 The Fan on Monday he feels it’s “guaranteed” the team changes its name following the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd on May 25.

President Trump touched upon the subject via his Twitter account: