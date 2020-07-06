Premier League: Latest testing results show zero positives | Football News





There have been zero positive coronavirus cases in the latest round of testing

The Premier League have confirmed there were zero positive test results from 1,973 players and club staff in the latest round of coronavirus testing.

The tests were carried out between Monday June 29 and Sunday July 5.

This was the league’s 12th round of testing, with results now expected to continue being released on Mondays due to match scheduling.

Clubs, though, will continue to test their players and staff twice a week.

There have been 19 positive results out of 16,280 tests carried out overall so far.

The Premier League restarted on June 17 after a delay of over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League title since the season resumed last month

Matches continue this week, with the season due to conclude on July 26.

Liverpool have already been crowned champions and could yet break Manchester City’s single season points record of 100.