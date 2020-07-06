Power Bank Days Sale: 6 power banks you can buy with up to 76% discount in Amazon’s Power bank Days sale – Gadgets News

Amazon is running a Power bank Days sale on its website. The sale started on July 5 and will continue till July 8. As part of the sale, the e-tailer is giving discounts on power banks from brands like Xiaomi, Ambrane, Syska and others. Here we bring you a list of some of thepower banks that you may consider buying

Mi 10000mAh Power bank: Available at Rs 2,499





Originally priced at Rs 2,699, the Mi power bank with 10000mAh capacity is currently selling with 7% off. As part of the current offer it can be purchased at Rs 2,499. The device comes with 18watt fast charging and USB Type-C port.

Micromax 13000mAh Power bank: Available at Rs 599

The Micromax power bank with 1300mAh battery comes with an original price tag of Rs 2,499. It is currently listed with 76% off on Amazon and can be purchased at Rs 599. Black and Grey are the colour options one can choose from.

Ambrane 27000mAh Power bank: Available at Rs 1,899

Ambrane power bank with 27000mAh battery capacity is up for purchase at a discounted price of Rs 1,899. It is originally priced at Rs 3,499. The power bank offers USB Type-C and micro USB ports for charging.

Syska 10000 mAh Power bank: Available at Rs 599

After a 63% discount on the original price,

Syska power bank is selling at Rs 599 on Amazon. The device offers dual USB ports .



Redmi 10000 mAh Power bank: Available at Rs 799

Redmi power bank with 10000mAh capacity comes with an original price tag of Rs 999. It is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 799 on Amazon. The company claims that it can charge a 3000mAh phone battery 2.1 times and a 4000mAh phone battery 1.75 times.

Redmi 20000mAh Power bank: Available at Rs 1,599

Redmi power bank with 20000mAh battery capacity is currently selling with 20% off at Rs 1,599 on Amazon. The device offers fast charging support along with USB Type-C and micro USB ports.