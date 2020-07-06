Positive COVID-19 cases reaches 35 in the NHL

The big question everyone is asking is if any NHL players will opt out? Not too long ago, Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers issued a statement expressing his concerns. The Blueshirts leading scorer said, “I have concerns not only about the health of players and their families but also about the longterm prosperity of the NHL.”

Another star who opened up was Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens. “It’s a very unusual situation. I want the opportunity to be able to play for a Stanley Cup, but I want to be able to continue living life normally,” Price said.

While a majority of players have reported from all over the world to their respective cities in preparation for Phase 3, not all have. Ryan Strome for example of the Rangers who just had a baby has yet to report, but is expected.

So will players opt out? It is likely you may have a few but it looks like a majority are here and ready to play. We’ll get all our answer this week three days after the deal is ratified.