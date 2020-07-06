Pop Smoke’s Manager Assures Fans ‘Justice Will Be Served’ in His Murder

Instagram

The manager of the slain rapper says the investigation into the star’s death is ‘definitely way, way closer (to being solved) than it was a couple of months ago.’

Pop Smoke‘s manager has assured fans “justice will definitely be served” as Los Angeles detectives continue to investigate the rising rapper’s tragic murder.

The “Welcome to the Party” hitmaker, real name Bashar Jackson, was fatally shot during a home invasion at his rented Hollywood Hills property in February (20).

Los Angeles Police Department bosses have yet to make any arrests in the case, but the 20 year old’s manager, Steven Victor, remains optimistic it will be solved.

“I’m getting information from Pop’s criminal attorney and he’s in communication with LAPD and the detectives out there,” Victor told Apple Music’s Rap Life host Ebro Darden.

“It’s definitely way, way closer (to being solved) than it was a couple of months ago… Justice will definitely be served.”

Meanwhile, Victor, who also serves as senior vice president of artists and repertoire at Universal Music Group, reveals it was 50 Cent who helped to pull him out of his grief by urging him to release the songs Pop had been working on for his debut album.

He recalled, “50 was like, ‘You can’t be depressed and stop the legacy that he was building. How do you expect everyone around him, in terms of his family, to benefit off of all the work that he put in? It would almost be like everything happened in vain if you don’t put the album out.’ ”

Victor took 50’s advice and allowed the “In Da Club” star to serve as executive producer on the posthumous project, titled, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon“, which hit streaming services on Friday (03Jul20).