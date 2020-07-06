Pioneering Actor Earl Cameron Dies at 102

ITV

The ‘Thunderball’ star who became one of the first black actors to break the ‘colour bar’ in the British cinema has passed away in his home in the United Kingdom at the age of 102.

Pioneering actor Earl Cameron has died, aged 102.

The Bermuda-born star, who found success on stage and screen in Britain, passed away at his home in Warwickshire in England on Friday (03Jul20).

Born in 1917, Cameron arrived in the U.K. in 1939 and began his acting career on stage in 1941, spending a decade in the theatre before landing his movie debut in 1951’s Pool of London.

He’s perhaps best known for his role as James Bond’s sidekick, Pinder, in 1965’s “Thunderball“.

Cameron also made history by becoming one half of the first movie interracial relationship in “Pool of London” and as the first black astronaut on screen in “Doctor Who“.

His film credits include “Guns at Batasi“, “Safari“, and 2010’s “Inception” while he featured in the TV series “The Dark Man“.

Cameron was awarded a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal in 2009.

A statement from the late actor’s family, obtained by The Guardian, reads, “Our family have been overwhelmed by the outpourings of love and respect we have received at the news of our father’s passing. As an artist and as an actor he refused to take roles that demeaned or stereotyped the character of people of colour. He was truly a man who stood by his moral principles and was inspirational.”