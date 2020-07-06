Pictures that prove Ranveer Singh is the King of expressions



Ranveer Singh is without a doubt of the coolest actors around. Ranveer stepped into the world of Bollywood with Yash Raj Films’ Band Baaja Baaraat alongside Anushka Sharma back in 2010 and a decade later, he has made a home for himself in the hearts of innumerable fans across the country. Be it as Bittoo, Kabir, Ram, Bajirao, Khilji — the actor par excellence has proved his mettle time and time again.



Ranveer turns 35 today and to celebrate his zest and vigour we thought about listing out different pictures of him at his expressive best. Be it a party, on-screen or at an event, this powerhouse of talent doesn’t seem to have a dull day and we are fans of his spirit. Check out the pictures below and treat yourself to this charmer’s vibe.