Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs agree 10-year contract extension with quarterback | NFL News





Patrick Mahomes was selected 10th overall at the 2017 NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed a record 10-year contract extension that ties him down at Arrowhead through the 2031 season.

The deal is set to be the richest in NFL history, according to ESPN’s Adam Shefter, as the Chiefs reward Mahomes after he led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Mahomes inspired the Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers as MVP at February’s Super Bowl LIV in Miami, following on from his league MVP award in 2018.

