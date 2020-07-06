Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs agree to 10-year contract extension

This marks the first NFL deal to go beyond the 2030s, and it’ll keep Mahomes in Kansas City through his age-36 season. While he’s only started two seasons for the Chiefs, he’s managed to change the path of a franchise that relied on lackluster talent for decades.

Schefter didn’t state the amount of money Mahomes will be reeling in, though he’ll most certainly become the highest-paid player in NFL history. This deal is going to change the quarterback market for a very long time, and it’ll likely play a role in how Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson proceed with their contract negotiations. However, Mahomes does have a Super Bowl under his belt and the other two aforementioned QBs do not… so neither Prescott nor Watson will end up making as much money as Mahomes.

The Chiefs, who traded up to land Mahomes, made the decision to sit him as a rookie. That ended up paying off, though, as he easily carved through defenses in 2018 and joined Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in the 50-touchdown pass club.

Mahomes’ playoff performance last season likely helped cement his extension with the Chiefs. The 24-year-old orchestrated three come-from-behind playoff victories to lift Kansas City to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.