Papoose Reveals He & Remy Ma Are Expecting Another Child!

Congratulations are in order for The Mackie’s, Roommates, as Papoose has just revealed that he and Remy Ma are expecting another child! While speaking with Claudia Jordan about what he’s been up to during quarantine, Papoose happily announces that another bundle of joy is on the way.

A new addition to the family can only be exciting news for the Mackie’s, who have been very open about their struggles with infertility. Remy documented much of her journey to get pregnant with their first child, Reminisce, during her time as a cast member on ‘Love & Hip Hop: NY’.

Remy tried to get pregnant naturally, and even went through IVF treatments with no luck. After many tries, Remy and Pap announced that they were expecting “The Golden Child”, and now, they have been blessed to be able to go through the process all over again.

Baby Reminisce is a year old now, and is definitely giving her parents a run for their money!

We wish Pap and Remy all of the best and blessings through this journey!