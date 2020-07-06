Paloma Faith Always Fantasizes About Open Relationship, Reveals Public Sex Act in the Street

WENN

The ‘Voice: Kids’ judge opens up about her desire for a polyamorous arrangement with her longterm boyfriend Leyman Lahcine, saying ‘it would be perfect’ if she’s allowed to.

Paloma Faith obviously isn’t a conservative when it comes to relationship. The English singer/actress, who has been in a longterm relationship with French artist Leyman Lahcine, admits to regularly fantasizing about having an open relationship with her longtime partner.

The 38-year-old opens up about her desire for a polyamorous arrangement with her current boyfriend in an Interview with The Sun. “I’ve never tried but I’ve always fantasised about it,” she shares. Stressing the need of consent, she adds, “… and I think that if I could have an open relationship where only I was allowed, it would be perfect.”

Paloma wasn’t also shy to channel her sexual drive in public. The judge of U.K.’s “The Voice: Kids” reveals that she once engaged in a sex act in the street when she was younger. “I was 22. It wasn’t full-on but it was … well, basically I was naked in the street doing this in Spain,” she recalls the indecent act.

The “Stone Cold Sober” songstress says she and her sexual partner were almost caught in the act by an old lady, which she thinks was “hot.” She goes on recounting, “It was like full-on foreplay but I was definitely naked in the street in Spain and I remember this moment when this old lady walked past on a zimmer frame. I thought it was quite hot.”

During the interview, Paloma also talks about not revealing the gender of her first child, whom she welcomed with Leyman in 2016, until recently, saying that it was because she wanted to bring her up as gender neutral.

On her relationship with Leyman, Paloma says she doesn’t feel the need to get married to solidify it. “I feel the fact we have got a child together is way more bonding than a piece of paper,” she explains. “When I’m like 80, I think I want to get married. My mum said, ‘If you feel trapped, you’re in the wrong relationship. But if you feel freer than when you’re single, you’ve met the right person,’ ” she shares her mom’s advice, before adding, “I’m in that place now. Leyman is my husband.”