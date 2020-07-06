NSW Victoria border closures; State braced for another big spike in COVID-19 cases; Newcastle man tests positive after leaving quarantine

If the number of border pass downloads is anything to go by, it would appear Queensland’s tourism businesses are in for a big boost when the border reopens at noon on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said almost 200,000 passes had already been downloaded, despite teething issues when the new border control measures came into effect last Friday.

“We saw on Friday that we moved to a new border declaration pass system. It’s fair to say that initially that was difficult and we expected that,” he said.

“Every we have brought in the new controls, particularly at our road borders and our airports, that has been problematic.

“I’m happy to say that as has passed, we’ve seen as of today there are over 180,000 of those passes have been downloaded and that things are starting to ease up.”

Police are warning of lengthy delays at Queensland border checkpoints from Friday.

“We do fully expect that Friday, with the move for more people to be allowed into the state, that the increased traffic flows … will put more pressure on our system,” Mr Gollschewski said.

“It’s really important for people to prepare for that. Get ahead of the game here, download the border declaration pass.