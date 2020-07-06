NRL news, The Mole | Bulldogs board coup amid uncertainty over coach Dean Pay

There is a push at Belmore to have former Test prop Paul Dunn installed as chairman of the Bulldogs.

The Dogs are notorious for infighting and with the team struggling on the field, factions within the club want to call an extraordinary general meeting to oust chairwoman Lynne Anderson.

Dunn, a former chief executive at Souths and successful businessman, is not part of the coup – but is being backed by powerful forces within the club to take over the reins.

And if he is put in charge, Dunn will face the agonising decision of what to do with embattled coach Dean Pay.

The pair played together at Belmore in the 1980s and are firm friends.

But business is business and the Bulldogs remain at the foot of the ladder with only one win all season to date.

There are those who still have faith in Pay, pointing to the fact that he has a poor roster and that the Bulldogs have been competitive in most games.

But others are looking to start 2021 with a new slate and a more experienced coach at the helm.

Bulldogs coach Dean Pay during his side’s loss to South Sydney. (Getty)

SEGEYARO BRO ATTRACTS NRL INTEREST

While the future of former Papua New Guinea Test hooker James Segeyaro remains under a cloud, his younger brother is attracting the interest of NRL talent scouts.

Cooper Segeyaro is a speedy fullback in the Northern Territory and bagged four tries last weekend in the Northern Sharks’ 78-6 win over South Darwin.

Onlookers told me he could have scored a couple more, too, but unselfishly passed the ball to teammates with the line open.

Big brother James, meanwhile, is set to appeal to the NRL’s anti-doping tribunal over a drug ban late last year, in coming weeks.

Cooper Segeyaro is attracting interest from NRL talent scouts. (Facebook)

VETERAN FORWARD’S OFFER TO HELP WARRIORS

It keeps getting better for the Warriors, with one of the most experienced Kiwis in Super League putting up his hand to help the club on the field.

Weller Hauraki, a former Parramatta Eel who has played for the New Zealand Māori, has spent the last decade in the UK but is ready to come home.

At 35, the back-rower is in the twilight of his career but with over 250 games to his name at the Eels, Crusaders RL, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, Widnes and Salford Red Devils, his experience could prove invaluable to the young Warriors forwards.

The Warriors, on a high after last weekend’s upset win over the Broncos, are currently evaluating whether they will take up Hauraki’s offer.

Weller Hauraki takes a run for Hull KR last season against Warrington. (Getty)

TITANS COULD LOSE GUN JUNIOR

The Titans are in danger of losing one of their best young prospects in utility Kea Pere.

A Junior Kiwi and Queensland U-20s representative, Pere can play centre, wing and second-row.

Formerly in the Storm system, he has spent the past two seasons with the Titans and is a member of the club’s development squad.

But several Sydney clubs have Pere in their little black books and the Titans are struggling to get him to re-sign for 2021.