NRL news, Melbourne Storm’s Craig Bellamy reveals little desire to coach beyond 2021

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy will likely call time on his head coaching career when his contract finishes next season, expressing he has little desire to coach beyond 2021.

The Storm icon reached new heights on Thursday when his troops toppled arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters in the dying stages of an NRL thriller at Suncorp Stadium.

The win is just another scalp in Bellamy’s long list of memorable victories, a collection that only continues to grow as he approaches the autumn of his career.

However, despite his ongoing success, speaking to Nine’s 100% Footy, Bellamy revealed he had little desire to remain a coach beyond his current contract.

Craig Bellamy the coach of the Storm (Getty)

Asked by Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler if he had a “desire to keep going”, Bellamy simply replied: “Not really to be quite honest.

“I know I’ve said it before and I have gone on, but I’ll be 62 by the end of the year. So, I think if I see out this contract, that might be it for me.”

However, Bellamy expressed an interest in still being involved with rugby league, revealing he would consider a possibly part-time role with a club.

“I’d still like to be involved in the game in some way, but certainly only in a part-time basis or whatever, I’m not quite sure what that would be,” he said.

Bellamy: Smith ‘nervous’ about halfback role

“But I think this time next year I’ll be getting close to the end.”

Bellamy recently shot down rumours surrounding a high-profile move to the Bulldogs in place of coach Dean Pay.

Pay began his time as a coach in Melbourne under Bellamy before taking an assistant role at Parramatta and Canberra before arriving at the Bulldogs.

“Dean Pay is a friend of mine, I don’t think that’s fair on Dean (for there to be speculation about a replacement),” Bellamy said.

NRL Highlights: Storm v Roosters – Round 8

“He’s got into a tough job there and I think he’s doing a pretty good job.

“He was at our club, he started his coaching career with our club. He was very well thought of at the Storm.

“To put that sort of pressure on him when it’s not true, that’s the wrong part of it.”