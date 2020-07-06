NRL news, Brisbane Broncos boss reveals ‘performance measures’ in Anthony Seibold contract

Brisbane Broncos chief executive Paul White has revealed there are “performance measures in Anthony Seibold’s contract” that could ease the way for the struggling coach to be sacked by the club.

The details of the lengthy five-year deal handed to Seibold by the Broncos ahead of the 2019 season after the ousting of seven-time premiership winning coach Wayne Bennett have been shrouded in confusion.

Conflicting reports had muddied the waters regarding a performance-based termination clause in Seibold’s contract that would minimise the financial cost of firing the coach early in his deal should he fail to meet expectations.

Last week, Broncos legend and board member Darren Lockyer brushed off suggestions such a clause existed in Seibold’s contract, claiming “he knew nothing about it”.

For the full segment tune into ‘100% Footy’ on Channel 9 at 10:15pm tonight.

Lockyer opens up on Seibold contract

But the matter was tonight emphatically clarified by White, who confirmed on Nine’s 100% Footy the presence of “performance measures” in Seibold’s deal.

“There’s performance measures in every contract,” White said.

“So, to say that there’s no performance measures in Anthony’s contract is certainly not true.

“But I’m confident, the one thing I know about Anthony is that he’s got a great work ethic, he does listen. He’ll listen to people and take advice, and he’ll reflect on the last few weeks and he’ll have to make changes and he will make changes.

Anthony Seibold (Getty)

“Our job right at the moment is to support our coach. It’s been a really tough six weeks, it’s been an extraordinary set of circumstances leading into the season.

“That’s not to make an excuse, because some of the clubs are playing unbelievable football on a level perhaps we’ve never seen before with these new rule changes. So some clubs adapted really quickly, we’re not one of those.”

Since signing on with the club in an extraordinary long-term deal, Seibold has fallen glaringly short of the glory days of the franchise’s past.

The pressure on the 44-year-old reached new heights at the weekend as the Broncos spluttered to their sixth straight loss at the hands of the Warriors to remain winless since returning from the COVID-19 enforced break.

Warriors v Broncos Round 8: Presser – Anthony Seibold

The persistent criticism has forced the Broncos to go public with a statement of support for their embattled coach, as voices around the game struggle to understand the lack of definitive action from above.

Asked by Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler if “the stumbling block to sacking Seibold is the fact that you’d have to sack yourself, the chairman would have to go and the whole board would have to go because it’s been such a poor decision?” White was unimpressed.

“No, Danny. I don’t agree with that proposition.”

White’s sentiments come as Brisbane Broncos founder Barry Maranta offered a damning assessment of the fallen NRL power-club, claiming that the franchise has ignored his offers to help.

Payne Haas of the Broncos looks dejected during the round eight NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at Central Coast Stadium on July 04, 2020 in Gosford, Australia (Getty)

Maranta said that the club had lost its original identity, and lamented the fact that it would not heed the advice of experienced heads such as himself and former administrators Chris Johns and John Ribot.

“I’ve tried to get the message across,” he revealed to 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“There are people like John Ribot, Chris Johns, Shane Edwards, there’s a lot of people that want to help, but for some reason there’s a feeling that we’re all persona non-grata.

“We’re not necessarily recognised as being able to help. Now perhaps they’ve got very good reasons for coming to that conclusion, but it’s disappointing that it’s a bit of a them versus us stage, when it should be something you’re all in together because this is when it is tough.

“We hoped that we gave some longevity to what we’d created, but clearly I’m puzzled as to exactly what the Broncos of today stand for and that disappoints me.”