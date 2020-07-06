Nike removes Washington Redskins gear from store

Nike has removed Washington Redskins merchandise from its online store until the NFL team changes its name.

According to a report from Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, Nike is one of three major companies (including FedEx and PepsiCo) that are putting pressure on the team to change its name, which has been long-criticized as racist.

The sports apparel company, which is the NFL’s official gameday uniform supplier, has every team listed on the left sidebar of Nike.com — except Washington.

MORE: Five new name ideas for the Redskins

Fans are also unable to search for Washington merchandise on the website.

Nike has not publicly addressed why they removed the team’s gear from its website, but FedEx said Thursday that it has “communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”

“On Friday, three separate letters signed by 87 investment firms and shareholders worth a collective $620 billion asked Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to terminate their business relationships with the NFL’s Washington Redskins unless the team agrees to change its controversial name,” according to Adweek.

The team announced Friday that it would take up a “thorough review” of its name following initial discussions with the NFL.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in a statement.

And here it is: the Redskins are undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name. And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming. Redskins on way out. pic.twitter.com/ZrS3cCvhMg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

Washington, which has gone by the Redskins since 1933, has been under pressure to change its name for decades.

When it comes to a name change now — Nike appears to say “Just Do It.”