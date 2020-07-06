Nick Cordero Has Temporary Pacemaker Removed Amid Coronavirus Recovery

The ‘Rock of Ages’ star is no longer fitted with a temporary pacemaker as his condition improves and his wife Amanda Kloots feels confident that it ‘will be OK.’

Broadway star Nick Cordero has had his temporary pacemaker removed amid his ongoing Covid-19 recovery.

The “Rock of Ages” star remains in the intensive care unit in a Los Angeles hospital, where he was first admitted in March (20) after exhibiting various Covid-19 symptoms, which quickly escalated into a health crisis, costing him his leg.

He also had to be fitted with a temporary pacemaker, all while he was in a medically-induced coma, but wife Amanda Kloots shared that on Wednesday (01Jun20) his recovery took a tiny step forward, as doctors removed the temporary pacemaker that had been fitted in April.

“He hasn’t been pacing so they feel confident that this will be OK,” the fitness guru told her social media followers. “It’s also good to remove lines and if his heart is doing OK that’s great news.”

Amanda, who shares young son Elvis with Nick, explained that the fewer lines her husband has running into his body, the less likely he is to develop infections – which have previously caused repeated issues with his blood pressure.

“Hoping and praying it helps,” she added

Closing out the post, the star urged fans to be safe over the holiday weekend, insisting, “The newest patients are 20-40 age range. You do not want this virus.”