Nick Cordero Dies at 41 After Months Suffering From Coronavirus Complications

His wife Amanda Kloots broke the devastating news on her Instagram account on Sunday, July 5, writing that her ‘darling husband passed away this morning.’

Broadway star Nick Cordero has passed away at 41 following a months-long battle with complications caused by Coronavirus. His wife Amanda Kloots broke the devastating news on her Instagram account on Sunday, July 5.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” the fitness guru wrote alongside a picture of the “Rock of Ages” star.

Amanda went on to say that she’s “in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light.” Reminiscing of her late husband, she added, “He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

She also thanked Nick’s “extraordinary doctor” Dr. David Ng, writing, “you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough.”

Before concluding her message, Amanda thanked everyone “for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life.” She also shared, “We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, ‘they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,’ I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man.”

Nick was admitted to the intensive care unit in late March. Since he first tested negative for COVID-29, doctors were unable to confirm whether or not his “pneumonia-like symptoms” were caused by the coronavirus at the time. However, days later a second test revealed he had indeed contracted with the novel virus.

His condition was getting worse to the point Nick were forced to amputate his right leg as the coronavirus was causing issues with blood flow to his lower extremities. He then tested negative in late April, but it was hard for him to have full recovery due to the long-term effects of the virus.

He gave a slight hope on May 12 when Nick officially regained consciousness. But that didn’t stay for long as Amanda revealed a week later that Nick’s recovery went “a little downhill.” Asking for prayers, she wrote at the time, “So I am asking again for all the prayers right now. Please sing, please cheer, and please pray for Nick today. I know that this virus is not going to get him down. This is not how his story ends.”