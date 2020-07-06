NHL announces season will resume on August 1

On Monday, the NHL announced that the league and NHL Players’ Association reached a tentative agreement to return to play on Aug. 1 to crown a champion for the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL’s Board of Governors and the full NHLPA membership are expected to agree to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

Under this deal, training camps will begin on July 13. Players and team personnel will travel to the bubble sites in Edmonton and Toronto on July 26. Pucks will be dropped for qualifying round games on Aug. 1.

It’s hoped the Stanley Cup Final will end in early October.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman added that any player who doesn’t want to participate must inform his club of his decision in writing before training camps start. Players who opt out won’t be penalized by the league or their teams.

Earlier in the day, the NHL confirmed that 35 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since June 8.