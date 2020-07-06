Ben Smith / New York Times:
Netflix began to build its Black content catalog, the envy of Hollywood, in 2015 after the success of “Orange Is the New Black,rdquo; and a memo from Black employees — The company didn’t set out to build a big library of Black programming, but now it’s the envy of its rivals.
Netflix began to build its Black content catalog, the envy of Hollywood, in 2015 after the success of "Orange Is the New Black,quot; and a memo from Black employees (Ben Smith/New York Times)
Ben Smith / New York Times: