Nemanja Matic: Manchester United midfielder signs new three-year contract | Football News





Nemanja Matic has started each of Manchester United’s last three league games

Nemanja Matic has agreed a new three-year deal at Manchester United, which keeps the midfielder at the club until 2023.

The Serbian’s Old Trafford career looked to be nearing its end in January with the midfielder open to leaving during the winter window but he forced his way back into manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans after a string of impressive performances in the early part of 2020 during the absence of the injured Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

In March, United triggered a one-year option in Matic’s previous contract and began discussions on an improved deal.

“I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club,” 31-year-old Matic told the club’s website.

“As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour.

Matic has been in great form for United, who are aiming to secure a top-four finish this season

“This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great comradery amongst the group.

“This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud.”

Solskjaer added: “I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract, I know his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group.

“We have great strength in midfield and Nemanja’s attributes are a key part of that. Nemanja has been here for three seasons now and really understands the values of playing for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted to have secured Matic to a new long-term contract

“He remains hugely ambitious and determined which will be vital as we look to achieve our aims over the coming years.”

Matic has been a key figure in United’s impressive form since the Premier League’s restart, coming off the bench against Tottenham before starting in each of their last three league victories.

He joined United from Chelsea in 2017 following three-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge. Matic has since featured 114 times for United, scoring four goals.