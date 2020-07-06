Neil Young Slams Donald Trump for Playing His Songs at Mount Rushmore Event

WENN

The ‘Rockin’ in a Free World’ singer says he stands in solidarity with the Indigenous peoples as his songs were used at a Mount Rushmore event without his consent.

Neil Young is “not OK” with Donald Trump using his songs at his Fourth of July weekend Mount Rushmore event.

During his rally, held at the base of Mount Rushmore on Friday (03Jul20), the U.S. leader played three of the rocker’s songs, to Young’s apparent irritation.

“This is NOT ok with me,” the 74-year-old tweeted from his official account, alongside a video of his 1989 hit “Rockin’ in a Free World” playing over the sound system at the gathering.

After another clip of his track “Like a Hurricane” playing before Trump took the stage was shared online, Young added, “I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me.”

The comment made reference to the Indigenous peoples in the area, who were historically forced off the sacred land when gold was discovered in the region.

Young’s song “Cowgirl in the Sand” was also heard at the event, according to .

Young previously criticised Trump for playing “Rockin’ in a Free World” during his presidential campaign in 2015, with the star himself actually a supporter of Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.

R.E.M., Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Guns N’ Roses, The Rolling Stones, and the estate of Tom Petty are among those who have also objected to Trump’s use of their music.