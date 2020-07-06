Needles and thumb tacks found in fruit and vegetables sold at Adelaide Woolworths

The incidents appear to be deliberate, sparking an additional internal investigation by Woolworths with help from its food suppliers.

The Woolworths store has also opened and inspected the stock batch the fruit and vegetables were included in, but no other incident of contamination was uncovered.

It led to tonnes of fruit being destroyed and supermarket shelves stripped bare.

Many of the reports were found to be fake or copycat incidents but the scare prompted the federal government to rush through tougher penalties for so-called “food terrorists”.

The industry also received a $1 million relief package, including $350,000 to invest in tamper-proof containers, marketing and training.