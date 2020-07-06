NBA 2K21 release date, preorder price, cover athletes & more: A guide to everything you need to know

While 2K Sports is preparing for the typical release of the latest game in its “NBA 2K” series, everything surrounding the title is far from normal.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced the NBA to suspend play back in March, leading to an inevitable delay of both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. That means “NBA 2K21” will be available while the previous campaign is still in progress for the first time in the game’s history.

MORE: Some fans are angry about this “NBA 2K21” cover

In addition to that unusual element, “NBA 2K21” is also expected to be ready for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It’s unclear when exactly those next-gen consoles will arrive, but teasers of various games, including one for “NBA 2K21,” have generated plenty of hype.

When will “NBA 2K21” hit the market? Here’s everything you need to know about the world’s most popular basketball video game.

NBA 2K21 release date

“NBA 2K21” will be released Sept. 4, 2020, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is now available for preorder.

As for “NBA 2K21” on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it’s safe to assume the release date will be later in the year when those consoles can be purchased.

NBA 2K21 covers and editions

Current-gen edition: Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard

The five-time All-Star is the first Portland player to land on the cover of “NBA 2K.”

Next-gen edition: Pelicans forward Zion Williamson

Despite playing in just 19 games prior to the NBA’s shutdown, Williamson finds himself on the cover of “NBA 2K” for next-gen consoles. He is the third New Orleans players to be featured on an “NBA 2K” cover (Chris Paul on “NBA 2K8” and Anthony Davis on “NBA 2K16”).

Mamba Forever edition: Kobe Bryant

Bryant was previously seen on the cover of “NBA 2K10” and the Legend edition of “NBA 2K17.”

NBA 2K21 price

Similar to last year’s release of “NBA 2K,” prices vary depending on how much is offered in each tier.

Standard edition cost (current-gen): $59.99

Mamba Forever edition (current-gen): $99.99

Standard edition (next-gen): $69.99

Mamba Forever edition (next-gen): $99.99

NBA 2K21 teaser trailer