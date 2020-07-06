NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson Backs Out of Race After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Instagram

The seven-time NASCAR champion has been forced to pull out of the weekend race after he tested positive for the killer virus amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

–

Jimmie Johnson will not be racing as planned this weekend (04-05Jul20) after contracting coronavirus.

The 44-year-old seven-time NASCAR champion is the first person from the organisation to test positive for Covid-19 amid the ongoing pandemic.

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” he shared in a statement on NASCAR’s website. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing.”

He added, “Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

<br />

NASCAR officials also released a statement on Jimmie’s condition, confirming that he wouldn’t be allowed back on the track until his symptoms were completely gone.

“Jimmie is a true battle-tested champion, and we wish him well in his recovery,” the statement read. “NASCAR has granted Jimmie a playoff waiver, and we look forward to his return as he races for an eighth NASCAR Cup Series championship.”