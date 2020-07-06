Moto 360 (2020) vs. TicWatch Pro 2020: Which should you buy?

Bigger can be better TicWatch Pro

Back and better than ever, the TicWatch Pro 2020 is large and in charge. It’s equipped with a big battery and a clever dual-layer display, which allows you to enjoy anywhere from 2 to 30 days of juice depending on your usage. It also has a mic and a speaker, so you’ll hear Google Assistant responses and calls when your phone is connected. $260 at Amazon Pros Built-in GPS

Clever dual-layer display

Good battery life

Mobile payments

Speaker, mic, and Google Assistant Cons A bit bulky on the wrist

Running old Snapdragon Wear 2100 You might remember the Moto 360 from a few years ago. It’s been quite a while, but this third-gen smartwatch is back with some key upgrades. It has all of the sensors you need for basic health and activity tracking. You also have Google Assistant, mobile payments, an attractive design, and smoother performance with Snapdragon Wear 3100. $270 at Amazon Pros Built-in GPS

AMOLED display

Attractive design

Mobile Payments

Google Assistant Cons Short battery life

Lacks speaker

Over the years, Wear OS has been slowly but steadily improving. The keyword is slowly, but it’s still progress that deserves recognition. No matter what type of watch you desire, you can find one that checks all of the boxes on your must-have list. Two options you should consider are the TicWatch Pro 2020 and the third-generation Moto 360. While they both might be Wear OS watches, there are some key differences that should help you decide which one is right for you.

If you want a large watch that’s highly durable and has the ability to extend battery life by up to 30 days, you should take a good look at the TicWatch Pro. It’s also got a speaker, which comes in handy when using Google Assistant and taking calls. Alternatively, if you want something more modest in size that will look stylish on your wrist while handling basic tracking and other tasks, you might prefer the Moto 360.

Go big or go home

The TicWatch Pro was already an excellent watch but it has some important improvements that make it even better. It now has a military-grade durability rating, which means it can withstand extreme conditions. Those who tend to get down and dirty with their watch will appreciate this addition. It’s also been upgraded to 1 GB of RAM, which is double what it had before. It’s a bummer that it’s still running on the outdated Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, but the upgraded RAM helps smooth out performance issues.

Moto 360 TicWatch Pro Dimensions 1.2-inch AMOLED 1.39-inch AMOLED dual-layer Display 42.8 x 42.8 x 11.68 mm 45 x 45 x 12.6mm Sensors Heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light Heart rate, acelerometer, gyroscope, magnetic sensor, ambient light, low latency off-body sensor Battery life 1 day 2 to 30 days Water resistance 3 ATM IP68 Processor Snapdragon Wear 3100 Snapdragon Wear 2100 Memory/Storage 1 GB, 8 GB 1 GB, 4 GB Military-grade durability ❌ ✔️ Microphone ✔️ ✔️ Speaker ❌ ✔️

It comes in a 45 mm case that’s made of carbon fiber reinforced with high-strength nylon. The 1.39 AMOLED display uses dual-layer technology, so you also get an easy-to-read Film compensated Super Twisted Nematic (FSTN) LCD display. When you switch between the two, the TicWatch Pro has the potential to last for up to 30 days.

You can expect around 2 to 5 days of battery life in smart mode on the TicWatch Pro.

As far as typical usage goes, you can expect around 2 to 5 days of battery life in smart mode on the TicWatch Pro. It’s worth noting that the only way to achieve the full 30 days of battery life is to use essential mode, which only shows you the date, time, and your step count. You won’t be able to do much else but if you need to extend battery life, then it’s helpful from time to time.

Other key features on the TicWatch Pro include built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, Google Assistant, and mobile payments with Google Pay. There’s also activity and sleep tracking with Google Fit. You can take advantage of the TicMotion feature, which is designed to automatically detect and track your workouts, like fast walking and running, for example.

Keep it simple

One advantage the Moto 360 has over the TicWatch Pro is that it’s running the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. When you combine that with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage, you’ll enjoy ultra-smooth performance with this Wear OS watch. That being said, it has a microphone but no speaker. You’ll need to pay close attention to the screen for Google Assistant responses. This also means you won’t be able to take calls from your wrist.

The Moto 360 doesn’t have a dual-layer display, so the battery will only last for about a day or so.

It’s slightly smaller than its competitor at 42 mm, but it’s housed in a stunning stainless steel case with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. The Moto 360 doesn’t have a dual-layer display, so the battery will only last for about a day or so. There’s one side button that you can program to an app of your choice as well as a rotating crown for easy navigation.

The main appeal of the Moto 360 is its attractive design. It’s geared to those who want to make a fashion statement with their timepiece. It’s easy to change the watch band to suit any occasion. Whether you’re headed to the gym or for a night out on the town, this watch will look good doing it. Speaking of the gym, you get the essentials for basic activity tracking. You’ll have built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and Google Fit. It also has mobile payments with Google Pay.

Bottom line

While the Moto 360 is good for handling basic tracking and smartwatch functions, you’ll want to choose the TicWatch Pro if you’re seeking a well-rounded wearable experience. For starters, it’s got both a microphone and a speaker. This means you’ll be able to hear audible responses from Google Assistant and take calls on your wrist when your phone is connected. The innovative dual-layer display is not only easy to read in direct sunlight but it also helps you extend battery life by up to 30 days.

If you’re not fond of large watches or you’d prefer something that’s slightly more stylish, you’ll like the Moto 360. This wearable is an ideal lifestyle smartwatch for those who are content with the basics. You’ll have standard health/activity tracking, GPS, heart-rate monitoring, Google Assistant, and Google Pay. The battery will last for a day or so and you’ll have to live without a speaker. If these drawbacks aren’t deal-breakers, then the Moto 360 might be just what you’re looking for.

