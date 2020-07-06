Michael van Gerwen headlines star-studded PDC Summer Series line-up | Darts News

128 players will compete in the Players Championship events, starting this week in Milton Keynes
Last Updated: 06/07/20 11:51am
Michael van Gerwen makes his comeback this week
Michael van Gerwen is among the star-studded list of players who will be in action when the PDC Pro Tour resumes this week.
The world number one has kept a low profile since the coronavirus ground the darting calendar to a standstill, opting not to take part in the PDC Home Tour.
MVG is among the 128-strong contingent who will feature in the five-day darting gala starting on Wednesday in Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena.
All of the sport’s big names will be involved, including Keegan Brown who returns to the oche after working for the NHS in recent months.
The field is made up of 117 of the PDC’s 128 Tour Card holders, as well as 11 PDPA Associate Members from the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour Order of Merit.
And the players are relishing a return to some degree of normality.
“I need the adrenalin, I need the atmosphere. It just feels a lot different being in the environment with all the players,” Gerwyn Price told the PDC.
“Just playing when someone’s there against you. I just need that intensity.”
“I’m looking forward to seeing where my game is before the Matchplay,” added world champ Peter Wright.
“It’s going to be different… but at least we’re playing darts and getting back to what we love.”
There will be £75,000 in prize money for each of the five Players Championship events, with all winnings counting in the PDC Order of Merit.
PDC Summer Series confirmed entries
Gary Anderson
Lisa Ashton Nathan Aspinall Martin Atkins (Wigan) Scott Baker Michael Barnard Barrie Bates Steve Beaton Aaron Beeney Gary Blades William Borland Andy Boulton Bradley Brooks Keegan Brown Steve Brown Christian Bunse Stephen Bunting Gavin Carlin Dave Chisnall Matt Clark Jonny Clayton Gabriel Clemens Robert Collins Rob Cross Joe Cullen Mike De Decker Jose De Sousa Jeffrey De Zwaan Jan Dekker Matthew Dennant Nathan Derry Chris Dobey Brendan Dolan Glen Durrant Matthew Edgar Ricky Evans Ted Evetts Andrew Gilding Adrian Gray Daryl Gurney Andy Hamilton John Henderson Max Hopp James Hubbard Jamie Hughes Luke Humphries Adam Hunt Kim Huybrechts Peter Jacques Wayne Jones Ryan Joyce Krzysztof Kciuk Nick Kenny Mervyn King Jelle Klaasen Martijn Kleermaker Arjan Konterman Boris Krcmar Maik Kuivenhoven Darius Labanauskas Harald Leitinger Steve Lennon Kai Fan Leung Adrian Lewis Jamie Lewis Eddie Lovely Jason Lowe Mickey Mansell Mark McGeeney Ryan Meikle Cameron Menzies Ron Meulenkamp Scott Mitchell Joe Murnan Ryan Murray Geert Nentjes Danny Noppert Richard North William O’Connor David Pallett Josh Payne Darren Penhall Devon Petersen Justin Pipe Gerwyn Price Nathan Rafferty Krzysztof Ratajski Madars Razma Reece Robinson Rowby-John Rodriguez Callan Rydz Martin Schindler Ryan Searle Karel Sedlacek Kirk Shepherd Jeff Smith Michael Smith Ross Smith Simon Stevenson Mensur Suljovic Alan Tabern Ciaran Teehan Derk Telnekes Robert Thornton Graham Usher Benito van de Pas Dimitri Van den Bergh Vincent Van der Meer Vincent van der Voort Jitse Van der Wal Dirk van Duijvenbode Mike van Duivenbode Michael van Gerwen James Wade Scott Waites Harry Ward Jermaine Wattimena Darren Webster Steve West Ian White Conan Whitehead Simon Whitlock Carl Wilkinson James Wilson Luke Woodhouse Jonathan Worsley Peter Wright Niels Zonneveld Darts returns to this month, with days of coverage from the World Matchplay. It all gets underway on Saturday, July 18, and every day until the final on Sunday, July 26.
