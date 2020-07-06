Matt Barnes on Kanye West’s Announcement of 2020 Presidential Run: It’s Dangerous Game

Instagram/WENN

In his Instagram post, he retired professional basketball player reminds his followers of controversies surrounding the husband of Kim Kardashian including his ‘slavery was a choice’ remarks.

Kanye West sparked controversy when he took to his social media account to announce that he would run for 2020 presidential election. Several fellow celebrities responded and trolled the “Gold Digger” rapper for it, including Matt Barnes who noted that it wasn’t something to joke about.

Commenting on Kanye’s announcement, the retired professional basketball player wrote on Instagram, “This is a dangerous game he’s playing. If this is serious, he will definitely divide the minority vote!!”

He then reminded his followers of controversies surrounding the husband of Kim Kardashian. “Just remember comments like ‘slavery was a choice’ and how buddy buddy he is w trump!” he added. “Much respect for the artist & his impact on fashion but this is a HUGE F**K NO 4 PRESIDENT!!”

While some of people were against Kanye’s plan, his wife Kim was said to “always stand by her husband whether she disagrees or agrees with him.” A source revealed to HollywoodLife.com, the KKW Beauty would support Kanye “no matter what he says or does” even though she’s “not always agree with his thoughts and ideas.”

Kanye made the shocking announcement, which divided people, on Saturday, July 4. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” so he tweeted.

Among those who mocked Kanye for his presidential bid were Tiffany Haddish, Bob Saget, Octavia Spencer,Meghan McCain and Jamie Foxx. However, Elon Musk, 2 Chainz, Masika Kalysha, Rose McGowan and Ty Dolla $ign showed support for the founder of creative content company DONDA.