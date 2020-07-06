Masika Kalysha Hits Back at Critics Who Slam Her for Voting Kanye West

Instagram/WENN

In her tweet, the baby mama of Fetty Wap reasons that both the ‘Wash Us in the Blood’ rapper and wife Kim Kardashian are not that stupid like how people think of them.

Kanye West‘s decision to run for president has been met with pro and contra. While some people are against it and urging others not to vote for the rapper, some others think that choosing Kanye will be a better option than choosing the other two candidates. One of them is Masika Kalysha, who is now in hot water due to her choice.

Over the weekend, the baby mama of Fetty Wap said on Twitter, “I’m voting for Kanye period,” adding in another tweet that both Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian are not as bad as they look in public. “Kanye is way smarter than y’all think and Kim ain’t no dummie… Pay attention,” Masika elaborated.

Her tweet naturally put her under fire as many criticized her choice to vote for the rapper. Despite that, Masika is still adamant. She even hit back at her critics. For instance, when one pointed out that the First Lady “can’t be a h*e,” Masika replied, “Well our current first lady’s vagina and tits are available (via her playboy’s spread) online for alls to see.”

There was also someone who said that splitting the votes would most likely give Donald Trump his second term. In response to this, Masika explained, “What it pretending to be a trump supporter to get him & Kim in the White House was the plan? I could be completely wrong… but y’all think the same man who said bush hates black ppl on live tv, who ran up on taylor swift to promote beyonce & grew up in Chicago could really.”

Masika isn’t the only popular figure who supports Kanye. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban received the same backlash after he vowed to vote for the “Wash Us in the Blood” rapper if his name is on the ballot with Joe Biden and Trump.

Kanye broke the Internet over the weekend when he tweeted that he’d run for president. He said on the bird site, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.”