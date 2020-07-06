Mark Cuban Baffles Fans for Declaring He’d Vote for Kanye West Over Trump at Presidential Election

WENN

Comparing Joe Biden to Trump and West, the billionaire hints that the incumbent president is his last choice if the three of them run for the 2020 presidential election.

–

Mark Cuban thinks Kanye West has a shot at beating Donald Trump at the upcoming presidential election. After the rapper surprisingly announced his run for the 2020 U.S. election, the owner of NBA team Dallas Mavericks baffled fans after declaring that he would vote for the Yeezy designer over the incumbent president.

“If there was Rank Choice voting available and @kanyewest was on the ballot with @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump, I would have @kanyewest ahead of @realDonaldTrump,” the billionaire tweeted on Saturday, July 4. He, however, said that his vote belongs to Biden, adding on Sunday, “I’m voting for Biden Have said it many times.”

In a follow-up tweet, the “Shark Tank” judge explained his opinions on the three possible presidential candidates. “If you think Biden is a joke compared to Trump you aren’t paying attention,” the entrepreneur wrote. “It’s time to step away from all the memes and look at reality. The Pandemic Response could not be botched any worse and he refuses to take any responsibility or try to improve it. That’s disqualifying.”

Responding to journalist Emily Miller who questioned Cuban’s support for West’s “undisclosed policies,” the 61-year-old clapped back, “Right now the best response and policies for business are the ones that get control of the virus, a responsibility that Donald has abdicated. His response has been the worst in the western world. So if @kanyewest believes in science and common sense, then yes he will be better.”

He explained his comments on West, believing that West’s nomination would take some of the support from Trump, thus benefiting Biden. “@kanyewest is more appealing than Trump. So logic dictates that he takes votes from the least appealing candidate. Add your logic re Perot, who took votes from the incumbent, which further supports @kanyewest taking votes from Trump. So @kanyewest helps @JoeBiden,” so he wrote.

The TV personality went on offering to help Kanye get on ballots if it’s required, adding, “There isn’t going to be a real poll that includes Kanye. I don’t see how he can even make it on enough ballots to be considered for polling. I fund a group @voterchoice that sues to get independent/3rd party candidates on the ballot. If @kanyewest wants help, we can help him.”

Cuban’s tweets confused fellow Twitter users, who think there’s no right sense in supporting West. Talk show host Joe Pagliarulo tweeted, “Mark – you’re killing me. You are far and away more like Trump on policy. Biden is a joke and we all know it.. and Kanye just likes making twitter go nuts.”

Another follower asked him, “when you dial 911 – who do you want to answer – Trump or Kanye.” Replying to this, Cuban affirmed his support for Biden as writing he would want the former vice president to answer.

Meanwhile, 2 Chainz has joined a number of public figures who declared their support for West’s presidential run. He reposted the “Was Us in the Blood” spitter’s tweet announcing his run on his own Instagram page and wrote in the caption, “S****t I hated i voted early real talk.”

Elon Musk has also declared his KETfull support for West, and Masika Kalysha said she would vote for the husband of Kim Kardashian. Rose McGowan claimed she would “support this mission” and rapper Ty Dolla $ign tweeted, “Ye for president.”