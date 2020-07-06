Mariah Carey Makes Use of COVID-19 Quarantine to Write Songs and Finish Up Memoir

WENN

Aside from going into details about her daily routine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the ‘Obsessed’ hitmaker opens up about ‘the most challenging part of isolation.’

Mariah Carey is busy writing and recording new music and finishing up her forthcoming memoir while in lockdown in New York.

The “Obsessed” hitmaker spoke with British Vogue for their August 2020 issue, where she revealed she was isolating in the Big Apple “with my children and a few friends,” as she detailed her days amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’ve been spending the days doing little ‘at home’ live concerts to help those in need, and I’ve also been busy writing songs, working on new material, finishing up my memoir, and listening to Club Quarantine after dark,” she shared.

The star went on to detail “the most challenging part of isolation,” admitting “keeping my spirits up and making sure my kids are happy and thriving” have been her main priorities.

She also confessed the pandemic has taught her “how important it is to take the time to tell your loved ones how much you care about them because tomorrow is not promised.”

During the lockdown, Mariah has appeared on various telethons and livestream benefits, performing hits including “Hero”, “Make It Happen” and “Through the Rain”.

She’s also been the subject of various fan campaigns, which saw her albums “Charmbracelet” and “E=MC2” peak on the Global iTunes Chart.