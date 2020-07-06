Maren Morris Deletes All Pictures of Baby Son After Parenting Criticisms

WENN

The ‘Bones’ singer has removed all photos of her three-month-old son Hayes from social media in the wake of backlash over her lake picture with the baby.

Maren Morris is no longer sharing photos of her three-month-old son Hayes on Instagram.

Last week (ends03Jul20), the star was forced to defend herself from mum-shaming critics after she shared a snap of herself floating in a lake on a giant inflatable as she sipped what appeared to be an alcoholic drink while Hayes laid on her chest.

Many claimed Maren was putting her baby at risk of drowning by failing to fit him with a life jacket, while trolls also targeted her for seemingly enjoying a boozy beverage on the open water.

While Maren dismissed the criticism, she admitted it was making her reconsider sharing images of her boy online.

“Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at,” she penned.

“I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added c**p from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand.”

As of Sunday, fans noticed the “Girl” hitmaker had wiped all photos of Hayes from her Instagram page without explanation, with many assuming the move was related to the backlash.

The country music star’s husband, singer Ryan Hurd, defended Maren against the trolls, insisting, “My kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet (sic) of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture… Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it. Later, nerds.”

The “Bones” hitmaker Maren married songwriter Ryan in 2018 after three years of dating.