Maren Morris Defended by Husband After Criticized for Drinking While Floating in Lake With Baby

The ‘Bones’ singer is facing criticisms on the internet as she’s accused of putting her newborn baby at risk of drowning but her husband Ryan Hurd quickly comes to her defense.

Singer Ryan Hurd is defending his country star wife Maren Morris against mum-shaming critics online.

The first-time mother received backlash after sharing a now-deleted image of herself on Tuesday (30Jun20), floating in a lake on a giant inflatable as she sipped what appeared to be an alcoholic drink while her and Ryan’s three-month-old son Hayes laid on her chest.

Many claimed Maren was putting her baby at risk of drowning by failing to fit him with a life jacket while trolls also targeted her for seemingly enjoying a boozy beverage on the open water.

Ryan decided to address the negativity and take aim at the haters, insisting Maren is entitled to have a drink with their son if she wants to.

“I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday (02Jul20). “My kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture.”

Ryan also emphasised the couple puts safety first for its son any time he is on the water. “Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears,” he continued. “Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it. Later, nerds.”

Ryan’s remarks came a day after Maren dismissed the criticism but admitted it was making her reconsider sharing images of her boy online.

“Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at.”

“I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added c**p from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand,” she added.

The “Bones” hitmaker Maren married songwriter Ryan in 2018 after three years of dating.