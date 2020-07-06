Mandy Moore Skeptical of Ryan Adams’ Public Apology Over Sexual Misconduct

WENN

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on NBC’s ‘Today’, the ‘This Is Us’ actress claims that her ex-husband did not reach out to her personally to make amends over his emotional abuse during their marriage.

–

Mandy Moore has criticized her ex-husband Ryan Adams for making a public rather than private apology to women he “mistreated.”

Mandy and Ryan announced they were to divorce in 2015, after nearly six years of marriage and after her ex was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2019 she went public with her own allegations of emotional abuse during their marriage.

In a statement mailed to Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper on Friday (July 03) the indie star apologized to any women he had “mistreated” and wrote that he is “still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.”

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on NBC’s “Today” on Monday, Mandy said she was skeptical of the apology, as the mea culpa had been made publicly, rather than in private to accusers like herself and fellow musician Phoebe Bridgers.

“You know it’s challenging because I feel like in many ways I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” she mused.

“Speaking for myself, I’ve not heard from him. I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but l do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”





In his apology letter, the singer-songwriter wrote, “There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

He also added that he is seeking “professional help” to be a “better man” and has given up alcohol.

The couple finalized their divorce in 2016, with the “This Is Us” star resuming a music career that had remained on hold during their marriage.