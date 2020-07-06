Mandy Moore Reacts to Ex-Husband Ryan Adams’ Public Apology

“I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was so lonely with him,” Mandy previously explained on Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast. “I knew that this wasn’t the rest of my life. I knew that this wasn’t the person I was supposed to be with, I knew that I wasn’t the person I was meant to be.”

Today, Mandy is happily married to Taylor Goldsmith and they continue making music during quarantine. She’s also hoping to get back to the set of This Is Us once it’s safe to do so.

“I’ve heard conflicting reports…once we get the all clear, I think from maybe local government here in Los Angeles that it’s safe to go back, we’ll be ready to go,” she shared on Today. “So I’m hoping that that’s sooner rather than later…everyone is super anxious to get back to work.”

