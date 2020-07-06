Man In China Dies from Bubonic Plague!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

As if 2020 couldn’t get any crazier, on Monday morning, reports of the bubonic plague surfacing in China is trending online.

According to CNN, the case was discovered in the city of Bayannur, located northwest of Beijing, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. The victim was a herdsman from Mongolia.

Local authorities then issued a citywide Level 3 warning for plague prevention, the second-lowest in a four-level system that will remain in place until the end of the year.

