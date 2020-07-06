Make your Dock icons more consistently on macOS Big Sur with these custom icon packs

Apple announced macOS Big Sur last month with a redesigned interface, including new icons for nearly all the system’s native apps. And if you don’t like to have new icons mixed with old ones, you can now replace them with a more appropriate version.

Third-party apps are only expected to have their icons updated following the new guidelines later this year with the public release of macOS Big Sur, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to wait months to get a more consistent experience with the icons.

Designer Stijn de Vries has created a custom icon pack for some popular macOS apps like Twitter, Pages, Keynote, and Visual Studio Code. These custom icons follow the same style as the new icons from Apple present in macOS Big Sur, with shadows and 3D effects.

According to Stijn in a comment on Reddit, more icons will be added in the future. It’s also interesting to note that Pages and Keynote icons, specifically, are official Apple icons shown in promotional images of macOS Big Sur. You can download Stijin’s custom icons here.

Twitter user @basvanderploeg has also shared his own pack with custom icons for Slack, Sketch, Skype, Telegram, Tweetbot and more. These icons are available for free here on this website.

You can now download these Big Sur icons from https://t.co/xnuQBvOfQ6 https://t.co/OLQffT8Got — Stijn de Vries (@StijnDV) July 4, 2020

Download the icons for free at: 🔗 https://t.co/jEJADkk7ob pic.twitter.com/aHTDa2Ml0r — Bas van der Ploeg (@basvanderploeg) July 5, 2020

In order to add custom icons in the apps installed on your Mac, you have to manually replace them. If you don’t know how to do this, you can follow our tutorial on how to change app icons in macOS.

These custom icons are quite elegant and they’ll certainly make your Dock more consistent until apps get updated with new official icons. What do you think about the icons? Let us know in the comments below.

