Machine Gun Kelly’s Dad Dies on 1st Anniversary of ‘Hotel Diablo’

The 30-year-old musician also hints that he will take some time off social media while he’s mourning the death of his dad, saying, ‘i’m setting my phone down. love you.’

Machine Gun Kelly has lost his loved one. The rapper took to his Instagram account on Sunday, July 5, which also marks the first anniversary his fourth studio album “Hotel Diablo”, to share with his followers a heartbreaking news of the passing of his death.

“I had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today…that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans,” he began writing in his post alongside a picture of his childhood. “But my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life.”

The musician also hinted that he would take some time off social media while he’s mourning the death of his dad. “i’m setting my phone down. love you. thank you guys for everything,” the “Dirt” star concluded his message. Kelly didn’t share the cause of his dad’s death.

Fellow musicians flooded the comment section with condolence messages. “sending you all the love in the world,” Hailee Steinfeld wrote to MGK. Diablo, meanwhile, commented, “love u big bro sending u prayers.”

“Awww, Colson. love you & praying for your family,” a fan wrote, referring to the 30-year-old rapper whose real name is Colson Baker. “Damn I’m so sorry Young Gun. Much love to you my dawg,” someone else added.

Following devastating news, MGK may be relying a lot to his girlfriend Megan Fox. Of the new romance of the couple, who first met when they shot the music video for the rapper’s song “Bloody Valentine”, a source previously said, “She seems to be quite happy with the way things are going.” It was also said that “nobody is surprised to see her spending so much time with MGK.”

“MGK is definitely different from Brian and that’s exciting for Megan,” the source said of Megan’s estranged husband Brian Austin Green. The informant added that in her love life, Megan looked for “something different after Brian and she’s gotten that.”