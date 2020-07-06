Love Is Blind’s Mark Cuevas Debuts New Girlfriend After Alleged Cheating Scandal

Mark Cuevas appears to have a new girlfriend.

The Love Is Blind star, who recently made headlines over an alleged cheating scandal, is moving on with someone new. Mark took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a photo of himself getting cozy with a blonde woman, writing, “Thankful.” While Mark was willing to share the photo, it doesn’t seem like he’s going to reveal that name of his new leading lady, considering he tagged her as “nope” in the picture.

Earlier this year, Netflix premiered their hit reality show, Love Is Blind, during which viewers saw Mark get engaged to Jessica Batten. However, the couple ended up calling it quits at the altar due to their 10-year age difference. Just days ago, Jessica debuted her new relationship on social media, introducing her followers with her new beau, Dr. Benjamin McGrath.

“Happy Fourth! Freedom isn’t free. I’m thankful to be able to follow my heart and choose my own happiness,” Jessica wrote alongside photos with her new man. “I hope you all do the same!!!”