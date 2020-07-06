London sisters killed in ‘unprovoked and random attack’ in park

Two London sisters were murdered in an “unprovoked and random attack” by a teenager in a park, a court has heard.

A prosecutor told the court that Hussein had committed an “unprovoked and random attack”.

Ms Smallman and Ms Henry had met with friends earlier in the evening to celebrate the latter’s birthday.

A photo released by police showed Ms Henry dancing with fairy lights. The picture had been taken by Ms Smallman.

Hussein was arrested several weeks after the fatal stabbings at his home in Blackheath, on the other side of London.

He has been charged with two counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.