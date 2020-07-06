Lizzo Slams Racist Rental House Owner for Kicking Her Out With Twerking Video

Instagram

Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Good as Hell’ rapper explains that the owner of the rental house kicked her and her friends out because he feared they would hurt him.

Lizzo did not have a really nice vacation. The “Good as Hell” rapper and her friends were supposed to stay in a rental house for a week, but got themselves kicked out three days earlier because the owner of the house was apparently racist. Not one to remain silent, Lizzo made use of her social media account to slam him.

Lizzo, naturally, had her own way to criticize the owner. Instead of normally ranting like any other people would do, she posted on Instagram on Sunday, July 5 a video of her twerking against a picturesque background. Rocking a red fishnet dress, the rapper excitedly moved her booty as her friends could be heard cheering her in the background.

In the caption of the post, Lizzo cheekily said that she dedicated her twerking to the owner of the rental house before she went on attacking him. “This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday,” she said on the photo-sharing site. “This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police.”

She added, “I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo.”

Lizzo has been documenting her fun-filled vacation on Instagram. Given the pandemic era, going on a vacation might not be the best idea for some people, but the Grammy-winning star has assured that she and her friends have tested negative. “We all took the responsibility to get covid tests and luckily we’re all negative. Please be safe and wear your masks,” she said.