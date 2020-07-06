Livingston fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21 | Football News

From August, will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football
Livingston travel to St Mirren for their season opener on Saturday, August 1.
Gary Holt’s side, who finished fifth in this season’s curtailed campaign, will start their new campaign with a 3pm kick-off at the Simple Digital Arena.
Livi then host Hibernian the following weekend before a visit to Motherwell (August 12), a clash with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers at Ibrox live on (August 16), facing Aberdeen at Pittodrie (August 22) and seeing out the month hosting Ross County (August 29).
Scottish Premiership games live on in August
Livingston fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21 Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed – all fixtures subject to change. August:
1: St Mirren (a) – 3pm
8: Hibernian (h) – 3pm 12: Motherwell (a) – 7.45pm 16: Rangers (h) – 4.30pm, live on 22: Aberdeen (a) – 3pm 29: Ross County (h) – 3pm September:
12: Hamilton Academical (h) – 3pm
19: Celtic (a) – 3pm 26: St Johnstone (h) – 3pm October:
2: Dundee United (a) – 7.45pm
17: Kilmarnock (h) – 3pm 24: Rangers (a) – 3pm 31: Motherwell (h) – 3pm November:
6: Ross County (a) – 7.45pm
21: St Mirren (h) – 3pm December:
5: Dundee United (h) – 3pm
12: St Johnstone (a) – 3pm 19: Celtic (h) – 3pm 23: Hamilton Academical (a) – 7.45pm 26: Kilmarnock (a) – 3pm 30: Aberdeen (h) – 7.45pm January:
2: Hibernian (a) – 3pm
9: Ross County (h) – 3pm 16: Celtic (a) – 3pm 23: Hamilton Academical (h) – 3pm 27: Kilmarnock (h) – 7.45pm February:
3: Aberdeen (a) – 7.45pm
6: St Johnstone (h) – 3pm 13: Dundee United (a) – 3pm 27: Rangers (h) – 3pm March:
6: Motherwell (a) – 3pm
20: Hibernian (h) – 3pm April:
3: St Mirren (a) – 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday, April 17
Saturday, April 24 Saturday, May 1 Wednesday, May 12 Saturday, May 15
