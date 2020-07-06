Home Sports Livingston fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21 | Football News

Livingston fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football

Last Updated: 06/07/20 9:24am

Livingston travel to St Mirren for their season opener on Saturday, August 1.

Gary Holt’s side, who finished fifth in this season’s curtailed campaign, will start their new campaign with a 3pm kick-off at the Simple Digital Arena.

Livi then host Hibernian the following weekend before a visit to Motherwell (August 12), a clash with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers at Ibrox live on (August 16), facing Aberdeen at Pittodrie (August 22) and seeing out the month hosting Ross County (August 29).

Livingston fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed – all fixtures subject to change.

August:

1: St Mirren (a) – 3pm
8: Hibernian (h) – 3pm
12: Motherwell (a) – 7.45pm
16: Rangers (h) – 4.30pm, live on
22: Aberdeen (a) – 3pm
29: Ross County (h) – 3pm

September:

12: Hamilton Academical (h) – 3pm
19: Celtic (a) – 3pm
26: St Johnstone (h) – 3pm

October:

2: Dundee United (a) – 7.45pm
17: Kilmarnock (h) – 3pm
24: Rangers (a) – 3pm
31: Motherwell (h) – 3pm

November:

6: Ross County (a) – 7.45pm
21: St Mirren (h) – 3pm

December:

5: Dundee United (h) – 3pm
12: St Johnstone (a) – 3pm
19: Celtic (h) – 3pm
23: Hamilton Academical (a) – 7.45pm
26: Kilmarnock (a) – 3pm
30: Aberdeen (h) – 7.45pm

January:

2: Hibernian (a) – 3pm
9: Ross County (h) – 3pm
16: Celtic (a) – 3pm
23: Hamilton Academical (h) – 3pm
27: Kilmarnock (h) – 7.45pm

February:

3: Aberdeen (a) – 7.45pm
6: St Johnstone (h) – 3pm
13: Dundee United (a) – 3pm
27: Rangers (h) – 3pm

March:

6: Motherwell (a) – 3pm
20: Hibernian (h) – 3pm

April:

3: St Mirren (a) – 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday, April 17
Saturday, April 24
Saturday, May 1
Wednesday, May 12
Saturday, May 15

