Livingston fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21 | Football News

Gary Holt’s side, who finished fifth in this season’s curtailed campaign, will start their new campaign with a 3pm kick-off at the Simple Digital Arena.

Livi then host Hibernian the following weekend before a visit to Motherwell (August 12), a clash with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers at Ibrox live on (August 16), facing Aberdeen at Pittodrie (August 22) and seeing out the month hosting Ross County (August 29).

Scottish Premiership games live on in August

Livingston fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed – all fixtures subject to change.

August:

1: St Mirren (a) – 3pm

8: Hibernian (h) – 3pm

12: Motherwell (a) – 7.45pm

16: Rangers (h) – 4.30pm, live on

22: Aberdeen (a) – 3pm

29: Ross County (h) – 3pm

September:

12: Hamilton Academical (h) – 3pm

19: Celtic (a) – 3pm

26: St Johnstone (h) – 3pm

October:

2: Dundee United (a) – 7.45pm

17: Kilmarnock (h) – 3pm

24: Rangers (a) – 3pm

31: Motherwell (h) – 3pm

November:

6: Ross County (a) – 7.45pm

21: St Mirren (h) – 3pm

December:

5: Dundee United (h) – 3pm

12: St Johnstone (a) – 3pm

19: Celtic (h) – 3pm

23: Hamilton Academical (a) – 7.45pm

26: Kilmarnock (a) – 3pm

30: Aberdeen (h) – 7.45pm

January:

2: Hibernian (a) – 3pm

9: Ross County (h) – 3pm

16: Celtic (a) – 3pm

23: Hamilton Academical (h) – 3pm

27: Kilmarnock (h) – 7.45pm

February:

3: Aberdeen (a) – 7.45pm

6: St Johnstone (h) – 3pm

13: Dundee United (a) – 3pm

27: Rangers (h) – 3pm

March:

6: Motherwell (a) – 3pm

20: Hibernian (h) – 3pm

April:

3: St Mirren (a) – 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday, April 17

Saturday, April 24

Saturday, May 1

Wednesday, May 12

Saturday, May 15